KU observers Youm e Tashakkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Karachi proudly observed a Day of Gratitude by observing a Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanks Giving), and paid homage to the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos on Friday.

The event, held under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by the KU acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Masarrat Jahan Yousuf, Registrar Professor Dr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, faculty members, students, and staff, all gathered in unity to express their appreciation for Pakistan’s military achievements and national resilience.

During the ceremony, the KU’s acting VC Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf applauded the valiant and professional efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces, emphasizing that their determined response has strengthened the country’s standing.

She described this victory as not only a military triumph but a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani people.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, symbolizing Pakistan’s unity and patriotism.

The participants paid rich tribute to the bravery, sacrifices, and defensive capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and warned Indian to avoid aggression in the future.

They sent a strong message to the enemy that the younger generation stands firmly with the Pakistan Army on every front.

As the gathering concluded, prayers were offered for the nation’s security, prosperity, and the elevation of the ranks of martyrs, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to honoring those who have sacrificed for its safety and progress.

The University of Karachi continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation, celebrating its triumphs and looking forward to a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.