KU Observers Youm E Tashakkur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Karachi proudly observed a Day of Gratitude by observing a Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanks Giving), and paid homage to the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos on Friday.
The event, held under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by the KU acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Masarrat Jahan Yousuf, Registrar Professor Dr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, faculty members, students, and staff, all gathered in unity to express their appreciation for Pakistan’s military achievements and national resilience.
During the ceremony, the KU’s acting VC Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf applauded the valiant and professional efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces, emphasizing that their determined response has strengthened the country’s standing.
She described this victory as not only a military triumph but a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani people.
The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, symbolizing Pakistan’s unity and patriotism.
The participants paid rich tribute to the bravery, sacrifices, and defensive capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and warned Indian to avoid aggression in the future.
They sent a strong message to the enemy that the younger generation stands firmly with the Pakistan Army on every front.
As the gathering concluded, prayers were offered for the nation’s security, prosperity, and the elevation of the ranks of martyrs, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to honoring those who have sacrificed for its safety and progress.
The University of Karachi continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation, celebrating its triumphs and looking forward to a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK commemorates 'Thanksgiving Day', marking jubilation over 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos'4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against counterfeit medicines launched4 minutes ago
-
KU observers Youm e Tashakkur5 minutes ago
-
Accused gets death penalty in student molestation case14 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to Upper Hazara Division as temperatures soar across the country14 minutes ago
-
Pakistani community in UK celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur15 minutes ago
-
Murderer convicted, gets life imprisonment15 minutes ago
-
Policy workshop highlights urgent need for sustainable fisheries growth in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
DPM, UK FS discuss matters of bilateral, regional interest34 minutes ago
-
PMYP delegation visits University of Karachi34 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants34 minutes ago
-
Tehsil managers of SWMC in Piplan, Sahiwal removed35 minutes ago