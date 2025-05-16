Open Menu

KU Observers Youm E Tashakkur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KU observers Youm e Tashakkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Karachi proudly observed a Day of Gratitude by observing a Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanks Giving), and paid homage to the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos on Friday.

The event, held under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by the KU acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Masarrat Jahan Yousuf, Registrar Professor Dr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, faculty members, students, and staff, all gathered in unity to express their appreciation for Pakistan’s military achievements and national resilience.

During the ceremony, the KU’s acting VC Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf applauded the valiant and professional efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces, emphasizing that their determined response has strengthened the country’s standing.

She described this victory as not only a military triumph but a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani people.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, symbolizing Pakistan’s unity and patriotism.

The participants paid rich tribute to the bravery, sacrifices, and defensive capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and warned Indian to avoid aggression in the future.

They sent a strong message to the enemy that the younger generation stands firmly with the Pakistan Army on every front.

As the gathering concluded, prayers were offered for the nation’s security, prosperity, and the elevation of the ranks of martyrs, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to honoring those who have sacrificed for its safety and progress.

The University of Karachi continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation, celebrating its triumphs and looking forward to a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

6 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

6 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

20 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

20 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

20 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

20 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

20 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

20 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan