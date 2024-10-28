KU observes Black Day against Indian occupation in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Karachi on Monday observed a Black Day on Monday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and arranged a seminar to highlight the decades-long issue at the KU’s Audio Visual Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday observed a Black Day on Monday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and arranged a seminar to highlight the decades-long issue at the KU’s Audio Visual Centre. The KU Students Advisor Office organized the event.

The KU former Director of the Pakistan Study Centre Dr Syed Jafar Ahmed emphasized the necessity of mobilizing global opinion to resolve international issues, including the Kashmir conflict.

He highlighted the significant role of global opinion in resolving world problems, drawing parallels to the Vietnam War, which he noted was won not on the battlefields of Vietnam but through the universities of America, the UK, and other Western countries.

He expressed optimism that the Palestine issue will be resolved with the help of global opinion, which can also be instrumental in resolving the Kashmir conflict. However, Dr Ahmed stressed the need for a clear stance on the Kashmir issue and the importance of advocating for the Kashmiris right to self-determination on an international level.

To resolve the Kashmir conflict, we must be proactive globally. We need to convince the world that the Kashmir issue is not just about human rights but the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris, he said.

He emphasized that a proactive role does not mean opening a war front but presenting the issue diplomatically and peacefully to the world.

On this occasion, the KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said that the ongoing genocide in Palestine by Israel disproves the notion that public opinion can change global decision-making.

She said that the Israel-Palestine conflict shows that political powers act as they wish, regardless of public opinion. She emphasized the need for continuous international dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, stating that a military solution is not viable as it only leads to mutual destruction.

She mentioned that India does not allow media access in IIOJK, instead providing selective coverage as per their agenda. She noted that Kashmir is vital for both India and Pakistan due to its water resources, and India’s efforts to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in Kashmir strip the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination, making it essential for the global community to raise its voice against these injustices.

KU Students Advisor Dr Nausheen Raza emphasized that issues are resolved through negotiations, not wars. She stated that the purpose of the seminar was to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to educate the younger generation about the history of Kashmir and the atrocities committed by India.