KU observes Iqbal Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on universities and higher education Nisar Ahmed Khoro on Monday said that it was essential that today's youth know the teaching and philosophy of poet of east, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal.

Nisar Khoro was addressing at a "Yaqeen-e-Mahkum, Amaal-e-Pehum, Mohabbat Fateh Alam" which was jointly organized by the Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Forum in collaboration with Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization, University of Karachi.

The event was held at the Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium today.

Nisar Khoro said western societies have learned a lot from Allama Iqbal, especially how to survives in difficult situations and how to struggles with difficulties.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said, "we are paying rich tribute to the great poet, philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who had brought forward the philosophy of Khudi, (for self-realization)".Dr Khalid Iraqi said that nations do not live by slogans but live by character.

Meanwhile, a speaker Abdul Majeed, the Founder member of Forough Iqbaliyat Forum said that "we are starting Forough Iqbaliyat from the University of Karachi. "New ideas and their appearance can only come from universities and students."At the end of the ceremony, 25 students of the urdu Department of the KU participated in the competition in which Muhammad Abbas won the first position , Daniel Ismail 2nd and Ayesha won third positions.