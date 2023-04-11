KU, Orange Tree Foundation signs MoU to uplift psychology department

The University of Karachi and Orange Tree Foundation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the OTF would facilitate the KU in uplifting the existing infrastructure of the psychology department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):The University of Karachi and Orange Tree Foundation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the OTF would facilitate the KU in uplifting the existing infrastructure of the psychology department.

As per the MoU, the OTF will provide financial assistance and scholarships to the students of the psychology department, laptop provision, and transport cost coverage of students, access to books and digital libraries, resources like psychology testing kits, structural renovation, and improvement of psychology building, as well as providing career and emotional counselling besides launching joint activities for faculty and students of the department.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Chief Executive Officer OTF Omer Mateen Allahwala inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat.

The outgoing dean of arts and social sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idress, chairperson of the department of psychology Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, chairperson of the department of criminology Professor Dr Farah Iqbal, and the faculty of psychology department were also present on the occasion.