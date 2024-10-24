KU Organized Seminar On Bright Future Of Islamic Banking
The Seerat Chair in collaboration with the Department of Arabic and the Department of Economics of the University of Karachi organized a seminar on “Prophetic Principles and Ethical Foundations in Modern Islamic Banking: Future Trends and Job Opportunities in Arab Countries
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Seerat Chair in collaboration with the Department of Arabic and the Department of Economics of the University of Karachi organized a seminar on “Prophetic Principles and Ethical Foundations in Modern Islamic Banking: Future Trends and Job Opportunities in Arab Countries”, at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.
The event was presided over by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the guest of honor was a renowned scholar from Bahrain and an expert in Islamic banking and economics Professor Dr Shaikh Nizam Muhammad Salih Yaqoobi.
The KU Director of the Seerat Chair Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman Saifee introduced the speakers and outlined the objectives of the seminar and highlighted that Dr Shaikh NizamYaqoobi is not only a prominent personality from Bahrain but also recognized globally, who has significantly contributed to Islamic banking and published over 3000 academic manuscripts after thorough research. Dr Aziz mentioned that Dr Yaqoobi also owns a personal library in Bahrain, which serves as a research hub for scholars.
The KU Registrar and Chairman of the Department of Economics Professor Dr Abdul Waheed informed the audience that Dr Shaikh Yaqoobi has prestigious educational background from Harvard University, Wales University (UK), McGill University (Canada), and varsites in Holland.
Dr Abdul Waheed hoped that KU students will avail the opportunity to benefit from Professor Dr Shaikh Nizam Muhammad Salih Yaqoobi expertise.
During his talk, Professor Dr Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoobi highlighted the early development of Islamic banking in Bahrain, initiated by the local Muslims’ request to the ruler of Bahrain.
He advised that students should specialize in Islamic banking as there are numerous opportunities in Arab countries, and added that Islamic banking is not a charity project but a Shariah-compliant, interest-free business model.
According to him, Arabic terms in Islamic banking are not mandatory; equivalent terms in other languages can be used without altering the concept. There is a fundamental difference between interest-based banking and Islamic banking, the latter being interest-free.
He mentioned that global financial institutions like the World Bank, IMF, and others understand the standards of Islamic banking, and it faces no challenges at the governmental level. The future of Islamic banking is bright, not only in Pakistan but globally, especially in the Arab world, where graduates of Islamic banking are in demand across various sectors.
On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shared that Islamic banking and financial systems are growing rapidly in both the Muslim and Western worlds.
“Pakistan and the Muslim world can play a leading role in this regard, adopting complete Islamic banking in place of conventional banking worldwide.”
He advised students to study and learn from experts in Islamic banking and noted that Islamic banking is not charity but a business model that is different from conventional banking.
The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that unfortunately, as a nation, we often leave our efforts incomplete. It is essential to gain knowledge about any task before starting it.
