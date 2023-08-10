KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the future of meat industry'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):The Department of Food Science and Technology of the University of Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Food Authority, Al-Ghazali University, and Halal Foundation organized a day-long seminar on 'artificial meat (lab-grown meat) and the future of meat industry' at KU-DFST UM Hall on Thursday.

Speakers including SMIIC OIC Turkey's General Secretary Ihsan Ovut, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Al-Ghazali University Professor Dr Zeeshan Ahmed, South Africa's Grand Mufti Saeed Nowlakhi, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and others addressed different sessions of the event.

The speakers shared that every year 364 million tons of meat is consumed around the globe, including 143 million tons of chicken meat, 76 million tons of beef, and 17 million tons of mutton.

They expressed that artificial meat or lab-grown meat, (cultured meat or cell-based meat) is a revolutionary innovation in the realm of sustainable food production. They observed that developed through cellular agriculture, this cutting-edge technology allows the cultivation of real meat from animal cells, without the need to raise and slaughter animals.

The speakers informed the participants that the process begins with a small sample of animal cells, which are carefully nurtured in a nutrient-rich environment. Over time, these cells multiply and differentiate into muscle tissue, mirroring the natural growth process within an animal's body.

"The result is genuine meat that is virtually indistinguishable from conventionally farmed meat, both in taste and texture. The US Department of Agriculture recently approved lab-grown, or cultivated, chicken products to be produced and sold by Upside Foods and Good Meat in the United States.

With this development, many are left wondering, what exactly is lab-grown meat?" The speakers said there are many questions in the public and industries' minds, like how the cultivated products are made, is it Halal? They added that from an Islamic perspective, the acceptability of lab-grown meat is a subject of debate among scholars. Discussions and consensus-building within religious communities may help shape a collective stance on the ethical and religious implications of this emerging food source.

They claimed that according to a conservative estimate, animals are slaughtered or used without slaughter and 75 billion animals are slaughtered annually, while it is expected that the number will reach 455 million tons by the year 2050.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that first of all, we should reach a point where it is declared by relevant authorities that such meat is halal or not, after that we can talk about the promotion of the artificial meat industry and its taste and production cost.

Earlier, the VC Al-Ghazali University Professor Dr Zeeshan Ahmed appreciated that this is a good thing that our young researchers are conducting research regarding the production of artificial meat.

The Chairperson KU-DFST Professor Dr Shahina Naz said that it is important to know the Shariah rules regarding artificial meat before preparing it in the lab. She shared that artificial meat is as nutritious as animal meat and efforts are being made to bring it as an alternative�option.