Open Menu

KU Organizes Seminar On 'artificial Meat And The Future Of Meat Industry'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 09:31 PM

KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the future of meat industry'

The Department of Food Science and Technology of the University of Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Food Authority, Al-Ghazali University, and Halal Foundation organized a day-long seminar on 'artificial meat (lab-grown meat) and the future of meat industry' at KU-DFST UM Hall on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):The Department of Food Science and Technology of the University of Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Food Authority, Al-Ghazali University, and Halal Foundation organized a day-long seminar on 'artificial meat (lab-grown meat) and the future of meat industry' at KU-DFST UM Hall on Thursday.

Speakers including SMIIC OIC Turkey's General Secretary Ihsan Ovut, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Al-Ghazali University Professor Dr Zeeshan Ahmed, South Africa's Grand Mufti Saeed Nowlakhi, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and others addressed different sessions of the event.

The speakers shared that every year 364 million tons of meat is consumed around the globe, including 143 million tons of chicken meat, 76 million tons of beef, and 17 million tons of mutton.

They expressed that artificial meat or lab-grown meat, (cultured meat or cell-based meat) is a revolutionary innovation in the realm of sustainable food production. They observed that developed through cellular agriculture, this cutting-edge technology allows the cultivation of real meat from animal cells, without the need to raise and slaughter animals.

The speakers informed the participants that the process begins with a small sample of animal cells, which are carefully nurtured in a nutrient-rich environment. Over time, these cells multiply and differentiate into muscle tissue, mirroring the natural growth process within an animal's body.

"The result is genuine meat that is virtually indistinguishable from conventionally farmed meat, both in taste and texture. The US Department of Agriculture recently approved lab-grown, or cultivated, chicken products to be produced and sold by Upside Foods and Good Meat in the United States.

With this development, many are left wondering, what exactly is lab-grown meat?" The speakers said there are many questions in the public and industries' minds, like how the cultivated products are made, is it Halal? They added that from an Islamic perspective, the acceptability of lab-grown meat is a subject of debate among scholars. Discussions and consensus-building within religious communities may help shape a collective stance on the ethical and religious implications of this emerging food source.

They claimed that according to a conservative estimate, animals are slaughtered or used without slaughter and 75 billion animals are slaughtered annually, while it is expected that the number will reach 455 million tons by the year 2050.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that first of all, we should reach a point where it is declared by relevant authorities that such meat is halal or not, after that we can talk about the promotion of the artificial meat industry and its taste and production cost.

Earlier, the VC Al-Ghazali University Professor Dr Zeeshan Ahmed appreciated that this is a good thing that our young researchers are conducting research regarding the production of artificial meat.

The Chairperson KU-DFST Professor Dr Shahina Naz said that it is important to know the Shariah rules regarding artificial meat before preparing it in the lab. She shared that artificial meat is as nutritious as animal meat and efforts are being made to bring it as an alternative�option.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology Turkey Agriculture Young South Africa United States May Karachi University Event Mufti All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million OIC

Recent Stories

Ethmar International Holding announces distributio ..

Ethmar International Holding announces distribution of AED100 million of dividen ..

54 minutes ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to commemorate 10 years of ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to commemorate 10 years of CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for ..

Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for advanced minimally invasive s ..

1 hour ago
 Global stocks rise as US inflation inches up

Global stocks rise as US inflation inches up

3 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of 21 PTI workers in May ..

ATC confirms interim bail of 21 PTI workers in May-9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Coach owner to acquire Michael Kors, Versace paren ..

Coach owner to acquire Michael Kors, Versace parent in $8.5bn deal

3 minutes ago
Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

2 hours ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

2 hours ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

2 hours ago
 Farewell celebrations held to honour Shazia Marri ..

Farewell celebrations held to honour Shazia Marri for transformative leadership

3 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan