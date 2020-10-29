UrduPoint.com
KU, Oxfam Ink MoU To Promote Gender Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:52 PM

University of Karachi and Oxfam-Pakistan on Thursday signed memorandum of understanding to promote gender justice and women empowerment in society at a ceremony held at KU's VC Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):University of Karachi and Oxfam-Pakistan on Thursday signed memorandum of understanding to promote gender justice and women empowerment in society at a ceremony held at KU's VC Secretariat.

Oxfam's Sartaj Abbasi and KU-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi were signatories, said KU NEWS release here.

The Gender Specialist, OP, Sartaj Abbasi, briefed the participants of the meeting that Oxfam together with Australian Aid had launched Edutainment Project titled "Ending Violence Against Women and Girls" for actively engagement with college and university students of Karachi through art and edutainment to bring about an impactful, lasting and meaningful change in young people's attitudes and behavior towards violence against women and girls and issues related to them.

He mentioned that the project included a range of activities including animated movies on violence against women and girls, murals, social media campaigns, radio messages, and the development of complaint response and referral mechanism on harassment in 20 universities in the country.

He expressed that the MoU aimed at, to encourage and engage students in conducting researches on violence against women and girls.

Sartaj Abbasi shared that OP would also carry joint research and publications for the protection against harassment of women with the KU.

KU's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi directed the Director ORIC Professor Dr Alyia Rehman to initiate a phase-wise training session for the heads of the departments and centers in collaboration with OP.

He suggested that in the first phase training session for at least 20 departmental heads under the supervision of the KU Central Harassment Committee should be initiated in upcoming weeks and later on such sessions could be arranged for chairmen and chairperson of other departments.

Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that such sessions would help the departments to deal with the harassment cases, if happens any, on the grassroots level.

