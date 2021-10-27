UrduPoint.com

KU Panel Discussion Emphasizes Good Mental Health For Better Society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi under the canopy of the Centre for Health and wellbeing organized a panel discussion on 'Let's Talk: about what's bothering you here at Arts Auditorium on Wednesday.

The CHWB arranged the event to promote mental health awareness through communicating, bridging the gaps, confidently bringing the miseries to the table, and talking about solutions.

The panel discussion encourages wellness and its importance and emphasizes the fact that good mental health is necessary for a better society.

The experts of the panel included the Chancellor of Malir University Professor Dr Tipu Sultan, renowned psychiatrist Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi, Professor Dr Shazia Shakoor of Bahria University, Chairman KU Department of Microbiology Dr Tanveer Abbas, KU Director CHWB Professor Dr Farah Iqbal. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chairs the event.

The panelists focus on what is bothering the brains, myths, facts, and science. They also talked about the activity revolved around mental health, illness risk, behavioral changes, emotions, traumas, depression, stressors, and therapeutic effects.

Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi said that mental health means complete physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being. He observed that unfortunately, in our society mental health is only attributed to mental disorders whereas it is a deep subject and related to every one of us.

"A mentally healthy person knows how to play an active role in society. Good social relationships play an important role in preventing mental illness. Without mental health, the concept of health is not possible. Only a stable mind can fully realize its potential, deal with the worries of life and play its role in the welfare of the country and the nation." Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the rate of mental illness is increasing day by day all over the world including Pakistan which is mainly due to insecurity, poverty, violence, terrorism, economic problems, political instability, and unemployment, and gender discrimination.

"We at the University of Karachi want to be a model as extensively opted internationally, that endorsed the idea of healthy universities/campuses. A healthy university that aspires to create a learning environment and organizational culture that enhances the health, well-being, and sustainability of its community, and enables people to achieve their full potential. " He shared that the department of psychology has a key role to play in countering the growing number of mental illnesses in society. He stressed that we need to think about living a healthy life instead of wanting to live longer.

"Only a healthy mind is the guarantor of a healthy society. Due to the current economic situation of the country and rising inflation, the number of complaints of depression in Pakistani society is increasing rapidly." The Chancellor Malir University Professor Dr Tipu Sultan said that one should not feel any hesitation in consulting others to solve one's problems, as only mutual consultation can solve problems.

"We need to listen to the opinions of others, tolerate and value them, which will help us in establishing a healthy society." The Director CHWB Professor Dr Farah Iqbal discussed the importance of seminars and workshops on mental health and well-being and said that the CHWB aims to serve uniquely with kindness and harmony.

The coordinator of the event Dr Sadaf Ahmed share details with the audience about how this center endeavors to nurture, transform and foster a collaborative approach for the individuals.

The Director Quality Enhance Cell Malir University Shamoon Noushad talked about the therapeutic effects of expressing emotions while Dr Faizan Mirza of the University of Karachi informed the audience about the positive and negative effects of our emotions on our body.

