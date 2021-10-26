UrduPoint.com

KU, PID, AJKU To Organize Peace Walk On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:55 PM

To express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, Office Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Karachi in collaboration with Press Information Department (PID) and ORIC Azad Jammu & Kashmir University will organize a peace walk on Wednesday

The peace walk will commence from Admin block, University of Karachi's main campus and will end at Azad Chowk.

A large number of faculty members and students would participate in the walk.

The Pakistani nation would observe the Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to deliver a message to the Indian government that Pakistan would continue support to Kashmiri brethren at all forums.

