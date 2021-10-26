KU, PID, AJKU to organize peace walk on Wednesday

To express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, Office Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Karachi in collaboration with Press Information Department (PID) and ORIC Azad Jammu & Kashmir University will organize a peace walk on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, Office Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Karachi in collaboration with Press Information Department (PID) and ORIC Azad Jammu & Kashmir University will organize a peace walk on Wednesday.

The peace walk will commence from Admin block, University of Karachi's main campus and will end at Azad Chowk.

A large number of faculty members and students would participate in the walk.

The Pakistani nation would observe the Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to deliver a message to the Indian government that Pakistan would continue support to Kashmiri brethren at all forums.