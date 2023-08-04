Open Menu

KU Postgraduate Entry Test On Aug 06

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 08:36 PM

KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

The entry test for postgraduate admissions to the University of Karachi will be held on August 06

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The entry test for postgraduate admissions to the University of Karachi will be held on August 06.

The candidates are directed to report at their respective departments and centers at 9:30 am along with their admit and computerized national identity cards and the Convener Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik said on Friday.

She mentioned that this year, 3011 candidates applied for admission in different departments and centers for M.Phil, M.S., Ph.D, MS (Surgery), MD (Medicines), and LLM programs.

She added that Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 had issued admit cards to 2847 applicants, which are uploaded on their admission portal, while 164 applications were rejected due to various reasons.

According to her, the KU has also received applications from 12 foreign students in different programs of M.

Phil, Ph.D, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicines).

She shared that the admission committee received four applications from Yaman, three from China, two from Afghanistan, and one from US, Sudan, and Bangladesh.

The KU Convener Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik mentioned that the entrance test would start at 10 am sharp.

Meanwhile, the KU Director of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Professor Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui said that due to the implementation of the ERP System at the campus, we have managed to spread the admission process of the postgraduate program across the globe.

As a result, we have received a dozen of applications from foreign students this year and believe that this number will surely increase in the future.

