KU postpones B.Com annual Exams

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi has postponed the Annual Examination-2020 (Regular and External) of BCom Part-I, II, and both parts that are supposed to take place from March 22, 2021.

According to the notification issued by the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed BCom exams are postponed till further orders.

The decision was taken after the provincial government issued the notification for prevention and protection from Covid-19 on Monday, March 15, 2021.