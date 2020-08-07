KU postpones BDS, semester exams

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi has postponed the ongoing examinations of BDS Third Year and Final Professional, Annual Examination 2020 and semester Supplementary Examinations-2019.

A statement issued on Friday said that the papers of BDS and semesters exams which were started from August 05, 2020 have been postponed. The new dates for the remaining papers would be announced later.