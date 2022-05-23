KU receives eight e walkthrough gates

The Founder of the non-governmental organization Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday handed over eight electronic walk-through gates to the acting Registrar of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari as a donation to the campus

The statement said this which was issued here on Monday by KU.

The KU administration has installed three of those e-walk-through gates at the Silver Jubilee Gate, two electronic walk-through gates each at Maskan Gate and Staff Gate and one of the gates were installed at the new administration building.

These e-walk-through gates are handed over to ensure security for students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and other visitors.