UrduPoint.com

KU Receives Eight E Walkthrough Gates

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 08:09 PM

KU receives eight e walkthrough gates

The Founder of the non-governmental organization Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday handed over eight electronic walk-through gates to the acting Registrar of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari as a donation to the campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Founder of the non-governmental organization Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday handed over eight electronic walk-through gates to the acting Registrar of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari as a donation to the campus.

The statement said this which was issued here on Monday by KU.

The KU administration has installed three of those e-walk-through gates at the Silver Jubilee Gate, two electronic walk-through gates each at Maskan Gate and Staff Gate and one of the gates were installed at the new administration building.

These e-walk-through gates are handed over to ensure security for students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and other visitors.

Related Topics

Karachi Silver Karachi University

Recent Stories

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

20 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero toleranc ..

Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero tolerance against minority discriminat ..

20 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing soli ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Yasin Malik

20 minutes ago
 Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts ..

Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts in Sherani

20 minutes ago
 Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to rele ..

Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to relevant committees

20 minutes ago
 UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU S ..

UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU Sub-campus Umer Kot

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.