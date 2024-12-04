KU, Savaira sign MoUs to collaborate on mental health, wellness of youth

The University of Karachi and Savaira, a division of the Soorty Foundation, inked two different memorandum of understanding on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The University of Karachi and Savaira, a division of the Soorty Foundation, inked two different memorandum of understanding on Wednesday.

The KU’s Department of Psychology and Students Advisory Council signed the MoUs with Savaira and a signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and President Savaira Dr Yasmeen Khan inked the MoU documents. The Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, Dean of Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, acting Dean of Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Zaeema Asrar Mohiuddin, members Students Advisory Council, faculty members of the psychology department and Savaira officials were present on this occasion.

The purpose of the collaboration is to improve the mental health and wellness of campus and society's youth and to involve department of psychology faculty and students in joint studies on communities and to create awareness among them.

The KU’s Students Advisory Council, through its different societies, will engage students with Savaria to create awareness regarding the importance of mental well-being.

They both agree to establish a youth wellness program to boost the culture of mental health in society.

As per the MoU signed with the psychology department, Savaira will jointly work on improving the mental health of the masses and offer prevention programs and will arrange industry visits to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) as well as provide observer ship opportunities for three students per month.

Savaira will conduct special lectures and training sessions and work on joint research projects.

President of Savaira Dr Yasmeen Khan briefed the meeting that mental health awareness is very essential for society and students could be good ambassadors in spreading their voices regarding the importance of mental health and wellbeing.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that the psychology department and a few other departments are working a lot in creating awareness about the value of mental health for a healthy lifestyle and the KU is engaged with different bodies in conducting research so that better solutions could be provided for the masses.

He observed that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of good mental health has been noted in every country, but still, underdeveloped countries need to do a lot to improve mental health issues and people's well-being.