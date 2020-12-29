KU, SECP ink MoU to initiate joint research projects

The Department of Psychology University of Karachi signed a memorandum of understanding with Self Empowerment Center Pakistan (SECP) to initiate joint research projects development, education, training, and dissemination of knowledge on a long term basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):The Department of Psychology University of Karachi signed a memorandum of understanding with Self Empowerment Center Pakistan (SECP) to initiate joint research projects development, education, training, and dissemination of knowledge on a long term basis.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director SECP Dr Yasmeen Khan inked the MoU in a ceremony at the KU VC Secretariat, said a spokesperson of the KU on Tuesday.

The MoU envisages that the KU and SECP would jointly work to promote and transfer knowledge and information sharing, including the areas of mental health, psychology, psychiatry, and the promotion of a healthier society.

The KU and SECP have agreed to launch product development activities, industry visits, joint seminars, conferences, student's job support, internship for students, student scholarships, placing SECP experts on departmental advisory boards, special lectures, and training sessions by SECP and department of psychology, educational material development, course content, structure, and delivery, sponsored research projects, analytical facilities for the department's students and the faculty.