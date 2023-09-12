KU seminar highlights 75 years of Pakistan-Russia relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Department of Political Science and the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a seminar on "75 Years of Pakistan-Russia Relations: An Emerging Partnership" at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the event, the Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktotovich Fedorov, informed the audience that the relations between the two countries were cemented on May 01, 1948, since then there have been different historic times and development stages.

He highlighted that the biggest achievement of the establishment of ties was the construction of the Pakistan Steel Mill in Karachi, Guddu Thermal Power Station in Northern Sindh, and other projects.

Andrey Fedorov termed the Tashkent Declaration as one of the most important milestones in the history of diplomatic ties between both countries and mentioned that it established the rich legacy of Pakistan-Russia relations, which, in his opinion, needs to be preserved.

"Our bilateral ties have definitely strengthened this year, which started with the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held in Islamabad in January this year." Andrey Fedorov shared that the leaders of both countries on different occasions have expressed the willingness to develop cooperation in a wide range of spheres, particularly the energy sector, trade, and economic partnership, humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation.

He mentioned that there is a particularly high number of opportunities in the energy department with the agreement on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, which is aimed at tackling Pakistan's energy woes. Three months ago Russia started supplying crude oil to Pakistan. We also have a lot of untapped potential in almost every sphere of trade partnership. A direct shipping line from St. Petersburg and Vladivostok to Karachi was established, a special order to allow barter trade with Russia was signed and a two-way trucking line from Pakistan to Russia started operating.

"Pakistan has maintained a balanced and sensible approach to the current issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine. During the last two years, all three Pakistani governments demonstrated constructive position and restrained from baseless accusations and irresponsible rhetoric." He said, "The emerging Russia-Pakistan partnership is a graphic example of the mutual aspiration for a democratic and fair world order based on international law, and not on some vague Western "rules". We can achieve considerable progress and greatly contribute to each other's economic development and regional security." Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that Pakistan-Russia ties were tested in different situations during the last seven decades and mentioned that both countries have historical perspectives.

He emphasized that whatever policies and programs we design they must be in view of the requirements and interests of common people.

He mentioned that we have to give importance to economic prosperity as we have to boost the socio-economic situation of the country.

He said that the business trade with Russia will always suit Pakistan and shared that the bilateral trade between the two countries has increased from US$567 million in 2021-22 to US$760 million this year due to the boost in trade relations.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the way forward for the people of Pakistan is a strong partnership in the energy sector in order to have our economy in much better shape. He talked about establishing a Russian language center on the campus for students and teachers.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, the chairperson of the KU Department of Political Science Professor Dr Samina Saeed, the KU Director of ORIC Dr Syeda Hoor Ul Ain also spoke on this occasion.