KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Dean of the Faculty of Education of the University of Karachi organized a seminar on ‘Climate Change and Disability: A New Frontier’ on Wednesday at KU’s SYM Professional Development Centre.

The chief guest Major General Nayyer Naseer shared that climate change is a reality, and disabilities among people can happen due to our actions and ignorance.

He mentioned that the world has to call for action with a deep-rooted plan and move beyond acknowledging the intersection of climate change to focusing on durable and sustainable inclusive solutions, fostering resilience, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the urgent pursuit of a protected future.

Major General Nayyer Naseer observed that for too long, the discourse on climate change has often overlooked the specific vulnerabilities and the invaluable contributions of people with disabilities. Similarly, disability advocacy has sometimes operated in a separate sphere from environmental concerns.

Another speaker, Colonel retired Ali Nawaz Janjua said that the issue of climate action should be addressed on a top priority basis. Ecosystem economics, rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and resource constraints profoundly affected everyone.

He mentioned that marginalized communities have more persons with disability. He added that we cannot ignore the facts, and everyone should accept the realities of climate change. According to him, this issue is more prominent for our country. Pakistan ranks fifth in terms of the most affected country by climate change.

He informed the audience that rivers are drying, glaciers are rapidly diffusing with a speed, and this is also disturbing the agricultural lands and products. The sea level is increasing and such matters call for an emergency action plan. He stressed that we should declare a climate change emergency in the country.

He expressed that people with disability often face serious problems during disasters due to mobility barriers, communication gaps, and inadequate infrastructure.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that the issue of climate change should be seriously discussed by the policymakers and whatever they planned, it must be implemented at the grassroots level.

He said the major challenge for him is addressing the environmental issues of the country as well as economic affairs, and sustainability in policies.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi urged that there is a need to have an organized study about persons with disabilities.

He asked scholars, students, and faculty members to find out and connect persons with disabilities who are willing and can contribute to society so that with their acts, others can be motivated and brought forward to solve their problems.

He added that students need to study the impact of climate change and we must have a clear policy on climate-related issues.

Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan from KU’s Institute of Environmental Studies said that everyone should actively contribute to a critical dialogue that has far-reaching implications for our communities, our nation, and indeed, the world.

He asked the audience to think about the layered challenges we are facing and realize the fact that for persons with disabilities, these threats are often compounded by existing societal barriers limited accessibility, inadequate infrastructure, communication challenges, and systemic discrimination.

He expressed that it is very important to recognize that persons with disabilities are not merely passive victims of climate change. They are agents of change, bringing unique perspectives and innovative solutions born from navigating a world often not designed with them in mind. Their resilience, their adaptability, and their deep understanding of navigating barriers can offer invaluable insights as we strive to build more inclusive and resilient societies.

Professor Dr Moazzam Khan hoped that we would delve into the specific vulnerabilities faced by persons with disabilities in the context of climate change, examining the evidence and hearing directly from those with lived experience. We will also dedicate significant time to exploring best practices, innovative technologies, and policy recommendations that can foster inclusive climate action. We will discuss how to ensure that disaster preparedness, climate adaptation strategies, and the transition to a sustainable future are accessible, equitable, and truly leave no one behind.

He noted that here in Karachi, a vibrant and dynamic city facing its own unique climate challenges, this conversation takes on added significance. We have the opportunity to learn from local experiences, build networks within our community, and contribute to solutions that are relevant and impactful right here in Sindh and across Pakistan.

Later, the KU Dean of Faculty of Education Professor Dr Nasir Sulman presented an overview of disability in Pakistan, the Chairman of the Department of Pathology, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Professor Dr Mahmood Hasan talked about climate change and communicable diseases, KU’s Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik shed light on psychological impact of climate change, Dr. Saira Saleem of KU’s Department of Special Education shared her thoughts upon education’s role in climate change and disability awareness, and the President of the National Disability and Development Forum, Pakistan, Abid Lashari delivered a lecture on rehabilitation of peoples with disabilities: Pakistani scenario.