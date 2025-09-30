KU Seminar On Quaid’s Pakistan: Past, Present, And Future Held
September 30, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A thought-provoking seminar titled “Quaid’s Pakistan: Past, Present, and Future” was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium of the University of Karachi on Tuesday.
The event was organized by the KU’s Office of the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies, the Departments of Mass Communication, Political Science, and Visual Studies.
Renowned legal expert and intellectual Barrister Shahida Jamil emphasized the importance of realism in today’s world, stating, she mentioned that today the world only accepts those facts which are tested and verified and added that embracing realism is the need of the hour.
She highlighted that the present and future are intricately linked in a continuous thread, and any disruption in this sequence can obscure both our plans and our destination.
Barrister Shahida Jamil also delivered a detailed presentation on the significance and objectives of the Two-Nation Theory, shedding light on its historical foundations and contemporary relevance.
Addressing the students, she said that we are not lacking in talent. What we need is to cultivate the habit of reading.
She advised to read credible and high-quality books, and foster self-awareness. This is the path not only to personal growth but also to Pakistan’s true progress.
KU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi stressed that genuine adherence to the vision and ideology of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, can lead the country toward development, stability, and prosperity.
He emphasized the urgent need for political tolerance. Without promoting a culture of dialogue and constructive debate, we cannot find lasting solutions to our challenges. Our problems are not just individual—they are systemic and administrative. We must strengthen our institutions and improve our governance.
Dr Iraqi pointed out the importance of historical integrity, saying that we are teaching our children a version of history that we ourselves have written. We must turn to diverse and authentic sources and encourage self-accountability to build a better society.
Prof Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra expressed concern over the current state of the nation. She observed that today’s Pakistan is not the Pakistan that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned.
She urged that if Pakistan is to become a dignified and strong nation, it must restore confidence in its education system and recognize education as the cornerstone of national development. She called for serious reforms to uplift the sector.
Earlier, the KU’s Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Samina Saeed said Pakistan was achieved through immense sacrifices. “This sacred land, where we breathe freely, practice our faith, and preserve our identity, is the result of unforgettable sacrifices made by our forebears.”
The seminar also featured an informative documentary highlighting the struggle and sacrifices of the freedom movement. A digital pictorial exhibition was held alongside, which drew enthusiastic participation from students and faculty alike.
