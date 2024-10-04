KU seminar provides invaluable insights into modern career development strategies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi organized a seminar “Next Step” at the KU Audio Visual Centre which provides participants with invaluable insights into modern career development strategies.

The event featured key speakers and professionals from various fields who offered their expertise on topics such as LinkedIn optimization, professional branding, and navigating corporate environments, said a statement on Friday.

One of the speakers, Learning and Development Manager at Pakistan Refinery Limited Summan Saqlain talked about LinkedIn optimization and career advancement and emphasized the significance of maintaining a professional profile on LinkedIn, distinguishing it from platforms like Facebook.

She shared that the importance of LinkedIn followers and how a polished online presence can enhance job prospects was thoroughly explained. She encouraged students to focus on their skills, qualifications, and industry relevance while showcasing their professional strengths.

The Chief Executive Officer of You Pitch Live advocated youth for participation in start-ups, motivating them to explore future entrepreneurial endeavors. His talk focused on the balance between principle of emotion, practicality, and logic when pursuing start-up ventures and future career paths.

Another speaker, grooming and styling coach, Hiba Ali stressed the value of appropriate attire during job interviews. She mentioned that it was noted that research on company requirements and values prior to interviews is crucial for candidates to align themselves with the company’s vision.

She said that preparation and awareness of industry trends were also discussed as essential components for interview success.

A speaker, Manager HR business Partner at Carpe Diem Team Haider Ali highlighted the importance of adapting to company requirements and advised candidates to thoroughly research the company’s beliefs and culture before applying.

He provided advice on understanding red flags in job applications, such as a lack of preparation. He emphasized the importance of knowing the do’s and don’ts in different corporate environments to avoid common pitfalls.

On this occasion, the KU Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum discussed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, highlighting the need for effective networking and partnerships. She emphasized that such collaborations can drive innovation and open up new opportunities for growth in various industries.

The KU Chairperson of Department of Psychology Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik noted that the department continues to provide valuable exposure and learning opportunities for students. She encouraged ongoing efforts to connect education with real-world career opportunities.

A faculty member, Professor Dr Farrah Iqbal, who arranged the event, emphasizes on the importance of providing such kind of opportunities to students so they can translate their learning and transform it to the actual world of work effectively and efficiently.

She mentioned that it also motivates students to develop their insights regarding attainment of their professional goals in practical life.