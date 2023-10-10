KU seminar stresses mental well-being

The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi marked World Mental Health Day and arranged a seminar and a workshop to spread awareness regarding the importance of the mental well-being of people of every age group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi marked World Mental Health Day and arranged a seminar and a workshop to spread awareness regarding the importance of the mental well-being of people of every age group.

The events adopted the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’, and were held at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences on Tuesday.

Provincial health minister, who was the chief guest, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz emphasized the importance of creating awareness of mental health issues and mentioned the role of connection with Almighty Allah (SWT) in promoting general well-being.

He appreciated the role of academia in promoting mental health and suggested adapting a helpline for reaching more public to spread mental well-being.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that a problem-solving approach among young people would not only contribute to their well-being but also contribute to the success of a country.

He emphasized that we have to work collectively to bring mental health and well-being to society. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi stressed the misconceptions and stereotypes that surround mental health should be removed with immediate effects.

He believed that mental illness is not a sign of weakness, but is a human experience. He observed that by dispelling myths, one can create an atmosphere where people feel safe to share their struggles and seek help without fear of judgment.

Another speaker, KU Health Consultant Dr Akmal Waheed emphasized the importance of creating awareness of mental health in society.

He stressed on commitment to make mental health a global priority. “Together, we can build a more equal world where mental health is valued, supported, and protected for all.”

Earlier, the Chairperson KU Department of Psychology Dr Anila Amber Malik highlighted the significance of mental health as a universal human right.

She shed light on an issue that affects every corner of the globe, transcending borders, cultures, and socioeconomic statuses.

She added that mental health is not a luxury and it is a subject that deserves our utmost attention, compassion, and action.

On this occasion, the KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum emphasized the importance of the well-being of the youth. She observed that mental health is not solely an individual responsibility but a societal one.

“We must create supportive environments where individuals can thrive emotionally and psychologically. This means building strong social connections, promoting mindfulness and stress-reduction techniques, and fostering a culture of empathy and understanding.”

Among other speakers of the seminar, a psychiatrist Dr Panos Vostanis from the UK, and a psychologist Dr Sajida also from the UK talked about the understanding of mental health and the effects and intervention of intergenerational trauma.

A clinical psychologist from Boston University, USA, Dr Batool Fatima spoke about the importance of advocacy for mental health issues and related stigma.

A consultant psychiatrist from UK CAMS Dr Zehra Jafar talked about learning disabilities as well as children's mental health issues. All talks were followed by a question and answer session.

The next event was the workshop on Emotional First Aid: Practical Strategies for Treating Failure, Rejection, Guilt, and Other Everyday Psychological Injuries was conducted by the trainer and researcher, an assistant professor at SZABIST Dr Sana Hussain.

She focused on creating an understanding of emotional distress and helped participants learn strategies to deal with it. She talked about the significance of emotional support and mental health.

“In this modern world, where the pace of life can be relentless and the pressures overwhelm our mental well-being is more important than ever. The mental health knows no boundaries. It affects individuals from all walks of life regardless of age, gender, and background that’s why we must promote mental well-being from an early age.”