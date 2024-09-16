KU seminar urges creating awareness for protecting ozone layer, environment

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday said every one in society should know the importance of a clean and healthy environment and its effect on human life and all living things, and they must play their role in improving the environment in our surroundings.

He was addressing the seminar organized by the KU Landscape and Gardening Council in collaboration with the KU’s Institute of Environmental Studies on the World Ozone Day under the theme of ‘Ozone for Life, Plant More Trees, Reduce Air Conditioners’ at the IES.

He said that we have to create awareness among the masses about the need to protect the ozone layer and the environment for the future of our generations.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that clean drinking water is essential for a healthy life because it cures many diseases.

He said that nowadays science and technology-based knowledge is the backbone of the social and economic development of any nation, and those nations who have realized its importance are advanced in the world.

On this occasion, an environmentalist Syed Mosuf Ali gave a detailed presentation on the importance of ozone and its impact on environmental pollution, saying that the loss of sunlight to the earth is due to the emission of chlorofluorocarbons from greenhouse gases.

He mentioned that ozone, the protective layer that protects us from harmful rays, is damaged, due to which the earth’s temperature is increasing rapidly.

The KU Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain advised that everyone should adopt at least one plant and take good care till it becomes a well-grown tree to contribute to the healthy environment.

Other speakers including environmentalist Nasar Usmani, the KU Secretary LSG Dr Waqar Ahmad, and the KU Director IES Dr Muhammad Farrukh Nawaz explain different methods and practices to protect and improve the ozone layer and environment.

The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is celebrated every year on September 16, and it was designed by the United Nations General Assembly.