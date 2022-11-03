UrduPoint.com

KU Seminar Urges Researchers To Patent Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KU seminar urges researchers to patent products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization University of Karachi arranged an awareness seminar to inform younger scholars and researchers about the importance of intellectual property and the copyright act to protect their research and products.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing mentioned that along with science and technology, management sciences also have the importance of protecting the products of researchers and scholars, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that students should do research for the betterment and benefit of society, and advised them to compulsorily patent their work as it is very important for researchers and scholars.

He shared that the KU ORIC provides full support to its students' products and helps them out in registering their products.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further advised students that they should carry out research keeping in mind the interest of society.

Meanwhile, the Additional Registrar Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Syed Iftikhar Hasan Naqvi said that in 2012 there were 20 percent more companies in Karachi than in Lahore and Islamabad but, now the number of these companies is 36, 000 and today, the number of companies in Lahore and Islamabad is more than in Karachi.

He said that our institution is always ready to help people including students. He mentioned that SECP provides registration procedures and other information including business agreements.

Another speaker, Advocate Erum Rasheed, associated with Vellani and Vellani, informed the students about the benefits of protection through the patent of products.

One of the speakers, Associate Manager IP Utopia Industries Saad Ahmed Khan also provided information to the students regarding trademarks, copyrights, and patents.

