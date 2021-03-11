UrduPoint.com
KU Signs MoU With Safer Technology Solutions To Provide Transport Service For Students, Faculty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

KU signs MoU with Safer Technology Solutions to provide transport service for students, faculty

The University of Karachi and Safer Technology Solutions Private Limited inked the memorandum of understanding to provide a door-to-door pick and drop facility for KU students, staff, and faculty members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The University of Karachi and Safer Technology Solutions Private Limited inked the memorandum of understanding to provide a door-to-door pick and drop facility for KU students, staff, and faculty members.

As per the MoU, Safer Technology Solutions would provide web and mobile applications through which individual(s), students, faculty, staff, and visitors, would register their routes and destinations, they could also reserve their seas while booking their rides, said a news release on Thursday.

According to the MoU, besides, their flat fare rates, Safer would also provide free-of-charge shuttle service for all monthly subscribers who avail of door-to-door flat-rate services while economical packages are also offered for the shuttle service users.

The Safer has committed to provide air-conditioned vehicles which would have a controlled and monitored environment (CCTV) along with free internet Wi-Fi connectivity. The visitors, students, staff, and faculty would also be able to avail special discounts while coming to KU to attend admission tests, convocation ceremonies whereas sponsorships would be offered for different students' activities.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer of the Safer Technology Solutions Private Limited Saad Ghani signed the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat.

