KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote food safety, hygiene

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Karachi and Sindh Food Authority join hands to create awareness of the importance of food safety and hygiene in the public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The University of Karachi and Sindh Food Authority join hands to create awareness of the importance of food safety and hygiene in the public.

The SFA has established a four-tier ambassador program for the whole province during a special ceremony held at the Jinnah Auditorium of Dr A.Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, University of Karachi, on Tuesday, said a statement.

On this occasion, the SFA appointed the founder chairperson of the KU Food Science and Technology Department Professor Dr Rashida Ali as the Chief Ambassador of Food Safety and Hygiene to acknowledge her over 50 years of service in the field of food science.

Earlier, the Sindh Caretaker Information Minister Ahmed Shah said that when the United States was discovered, they built various universities in the states, and now they are ruling the entire world. We have witnessed the development of the West and one of the main reasons for their success is that they also invested in the education and research sectors.

He mentioned that people associated with the food safety and hygiene project should not compromise on hygiene principles because it is a problem of our life and it affects the entire society.

Ahmed Shah shared that our youth need to be revolutionized through pen and writing, although modern technology has made it possible for our youth to have easy access to everything unfortunately our youth lacks focus.

The minister further said that he was surprised that the government of Pakistan has not yet awarded a civil award to Professor Dr Rashida Ali who has dedicated her life to teaching and research.

He announced that there would be no further delay in conferring the award and she would get her due medal on August 14 this year.

Meanwhile, the DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that one food inspector is required for every 100,000 and we need at least 750 food inspectors in Sindh. We are trying to create awareness about the principles of hygiene among the masses.

He shared that the SFA’s partnership with the University of Karachi will be an example for other universities.

He announced that the SFA will provide internship and job security to the students of the KU Department of Food Science. He mentioned that he hoped that our collaboration would have a positive impact on society.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that one of the main problems of our country is that we do not have a quality education system. Referring to a current political scenario, he shared that today, in Pakistan every political party is talking about a level playing field.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi insists that poor children of this country need a level playing field of education, which is the responsibility of the state. He suggested that money spent on education is not an expense but an investment for a bright future.

He mentioned that one of the main reasons for the rapid development of the West is the timely investment in education which helps them in achieving the goals. Due to invention and innovation, the West is earning more money from garbage than from gold.

He believes that cooperation among academia, industries, and governments can give strength to the economy of any country.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Rashida Ali said that nutrition and hygiene education should be given from the school level in the whole country and hoped that if we carry on the practice of nutrition and hygiene, then our goal can be fulfilled.

“It is a matter of honor for me to work with Sindh Food Authority in the field of nutrition and hygiene. I will use my experiences to benefit society as much as possible.”

The KU Department of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Shahina Naz informed the audience that Professor Dr Rashida Ali has been an active teacher for the last 50 years and despite retiring 25 years ago, she still teaches PhD and MPhil students free of charge.

The former Vice Chancellor of the Swabi Women University, KPK, Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, and the Director General of Balochistan Food Authority Naeem Bazai also addressed the event.