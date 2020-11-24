UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU, SMIU Signs MoU To Promote Educational, Scientific, Cultural Cooperation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:53 PM

KU, SMIU signs MoU to promote educational, scientific, cultural cooperation

The University of Karachi (KU) and Sindh Madressatual Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote educational, scientific, and cultural cooperation between the two universities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):The University of Karachi (KU) and Sindh Madressatual Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote educational, scientific, and cultural cooperation between the two universities.

The KU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the VC SMIU Professor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai inked the documents at the VC Secretariat.

The MoU was aimed to develop mutual interests in the fields of research, development, education, training, and sharing of knowledge on a long-term non-commercial basis. As per the MoU, both varsities would enhance importance of universities' role in the promotion of knowledge, transfer, and work together to increase problem-solving capacity, new methodologies, and techniques.

The students, researchers, and faculty would be benefited from each other's experiences and libraries and laboratories.

Initially, both universities would focus on collaboration in the fields of business administration, media and social sciences, environmental sciences, education, language, literature and cultural studies, law and governance, information and computer science, and international relations.

Under the MoU, both universities have agreed to offer exchange of faculty members, research personnel and graduate and undergraduate students for study and research, access to research journals and libraries and archives.

They also agreed for joint educational ventures, training and research activities, joint research projects, participation in seminars and academic meetings, exchange of administrative mangers/coordinators, training and development of administrative and academic staff, exchange of invitations in fields of interest to both parties.

Both the varsities would also hold online lectures during semesters, knowledge sharing on research, innovation and commercialization, joint cultural programs, organizing conferences and workshops and training and development through video conferencing.

The ceremony was attended by the SMIU faculty members and officials of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of both varsities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Exchange Business Education Karachi University Media From

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

8 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

8 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

10 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.