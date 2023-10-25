KU students hold rally against massacre of innocent Palestinians by Israel

In a remarkable expression of full solidarity with innocent Palestinians and to condemn their massacre by brutal Israel, students from different departments of Kotli AJK University staged a Palestine solidarity rally on Wednesday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct 25 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2023) In a remarkable expression of full solidarity with innocent Palestinians and to condemn their massacre by brutal Israel, students from different departments of Kotli AJK University staged a Palestine solidarity rally on Wednesday.

The rally began at the Public Administration Block of the varsity and ended at the Raheel Shaheed monument.

Hundreds of students participated, carrying flags and placards condemning the Israeli bombing at Gaza and killings of innocent Palestinians.

Throughout the rally, students chanted slogans against Israeli brutality. The participants demanded an immediate end to Israel's unlawful occupation of Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem and an end to the recent violence wave against innocent Palestinians.

The rally ended with a special prayer for the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from unlawful Israeli and Indian occupation respectively.