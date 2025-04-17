KU Syndicate Approves Allocating One Acre Of Land To SHEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The Syndicate meeting of the University of Karachi approved the recommendations of the Syndicate’s subcommittee and allowed the Sindh Higher Education Commission to have one acre of the KU’s land
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Syndicate meeting of the University of Karachi approved the recommendations of the Syndicate’s subcommittee and allowed the Sindh Higher education Commission to have one acre of the KU’s land.
The SHEC had requested two acres of land, but the subcommittee recommended that one acre of land would be sufficient for the SHEC construction. The members also recommended that land and construction should be in close adherence to the KU’s land master plan.
The KU Syndicate meeting was chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and held at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat on Thursday.
During the meeting, the nomination of Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari and Dr Ali Farhan as Men of Eminence of the Selection board for a period of two years was approved.
The nomination of Member of National Assembly Shahida Rehmani as a Syndicate representative member of the Board of Governors of the Institute of Clinical Psychology for a term of three years was also approved.
The minutes of the Financial Planning Committee meetings held on 8 November 2024 and 21 January 2025 were also endorsed. The Syndicate approved the Terms of Reference regarding refer-back cases and directed the committee to prioritize cases of soon-to-retire faculty members.
The Syndicate approved the removal from service of Assistant Professor Faiza Abdul Rab from the Department of food Science and Technology based on the findings of an inquiry report.
It also approved the recovery and compulsory retirement of Dr Syed Jamal Hussain from the Department of Computer Science. Additionally, regarding the matter of Professor Dr Syed Abdul Subhan of the Department of Microbiology, Syndicate member Shaibzada Moazzam Qureshi was appointed as the inquiry officer.
The Syndicate members also confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting as well as action taken on the last minutes.
The members also approved the Names of new chairmen and directors of departments and centers.
