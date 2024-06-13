KU Syndicate Approves To Establish Campus’s Medical And Dental College
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Syndicate meeting of the University of Karachi in principal approved the proposal of establishing KU’s medical and dental college.
KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Syndicate meeting, which was held at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.
The members recommended submitting a detailed feasibility report along with the objective analysis to the Syndicate members for further deliberation. The conceptual approval to establish KU’s medical and dental college was approved so that the University of Karachi could invite interested parties to the medical and dental college project.
The KU Syndicate approved the minutes of the Finance and Planning Commission meeting dated December 29, 2023, and proposed to revise the budget for 2024-25 at the earliest. The Syndicate also approved the appointments of the chairperson and director(s) in various departments and institutes.
The KU Syndicate also granted permission to the faculty, staff, and employees of centres for a funeral in the campus’s graveyard.
The Syndicate members agreed to award BPS-19 to assistant professor (temporary) to the in-service lecturers BPS-18 based on PhD qualification on the availability of the budgeted posts in the concerned departments.
The Syndicate asked the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed to check the previous syndicate resolution and record for the up-gradation of various non-teaching posts and share his report with the members in the next meeting. The KU Syndicate also approved the suggestion of the Advanced Studies and Research board to award the MPhil degree to (late) Syed Tanveer Hayder after his demise based on external reports.
Earlier, new members of the Syndicates were welcomed and prayers were offered for the departed souls of the Iranian President Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and KU faculty members.
The KU has recently conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in the KU Faculty of Islamic Studies to the honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.
The members also approved the action taken at the last Syndicate meeting and confirmed the minutes of the previous Syndicate meeting. Furthermore, they approved the action taken by the KU vice chancellor.
