KU Syndicate Approves Varsity Financial Budget

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:42 PM

KU Syndicate approves varsity financial budget

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi Syndicate meeting, with, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, in chair, on Saturday approved the financial budget of the varsity, at the VC Secretariat here.

The Syndicate members nominated the member of provincial assembly Sadia Javed as the representative of the KU Syndicate on the Board of Intermediate education Karachi for two years, said a statement.

The report of the varsity's Harassment Committee regarding Nadia Ashraf's case, which was presented and opened in front of the members, was endorsed by the Syndicate.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Professor Dr Javed Iqbal as the Director Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics and also approved the appointment of chairpersons for the next three years in different departments.

The participants of the meeting also approved resolution that Dr M. Ashraf Kamal would be the new chairman for the department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Professor Dr Shahnaz Dawwar would be the next chairperson of the department of Botany, Professor Dr Mudassir Uddin would be the next chairman of the department of Statistics.

Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf would be the next chairperson for the department of Zoology, Dr Basir Ansari would continue as the chairman of the department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences.

Dr Nooren Mujahid would be the next chairwoman of the department of Economics, Dr Muhammad Sohail Shafiq would be the next chairman of the department of Islamic History.

Dr Muhammad Nadeemullah would be the next chairman of the department of Social Work, Dr Sohail Hasan would be the next chairman of the department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Dr Rabia Ismail Yousuf would be the next chairwoman for the department of Pharmaceutics while Dr Danish Ahmed Siddiqui would be the new chairman of Karachi University business school.

The members also approved the decisions and actions of the varsity's vice chancellor as well as approved the minutes of the last Syndicate meeting held on August 22, 2020 whereas also approved the decisions taken during the selection board held on October 19 and 20, 2020.

