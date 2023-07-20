KU Syndicate by-election 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The by-election to the seat of the syndicate from the constituency of Karachi University's associate professors was held at the audio visual centre of the faculty of arts on Thursday.

The KU Registrar, who was also the Returning Officer of the by-elections, Professor Dr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui shared that Dr Riaz Ahmed from the department of applied chemistry and chemical technology secured 37 votes and was elected as a member KU SyndicateMeanwhile, he mentioned that Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan from the Department of Physics got 14 votes, another candidate Dr Muhammad Ali of the political science department had 18 votes and Dr Afshan from pharmacology managed to get only one vote.