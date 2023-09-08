Open Menu

KU Talk Focuses On Contemporary Health Challenges, Outcomes

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 07:47 PM

KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, outcomes

The Department of physiology of the University of Karachi organized the seventh annual research talk at the departmental auditorium, which focuses on contemporary health challenges and outcomes, on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Department of physiology of the University of Karachi organized the seventh annual research talk at the departmental auditorium, which focuses on contemporary health challenges and outcomes, on Friday.� � Associate Professor at Aga Khan University in Karachi, Dr. Najia Ghanchi, shared insights on 'Progress and Challenges in Genomic Surveillance of Pathogens During the COVID Pandemic. She emphasized the impact of genomic surveillance on human health, focusing on her specialization, pathogenic genomes.

� She said, "We are the nation that carries the most genomic variation which makes us more susceptible to different diseases. She also shared the current easy-to-go comparatively economic gene sequencing approach." Dr Ahsan Ashfaq, Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College discussed the Association of SLC 11AA1 Gene Polymorphism, Nutritional, and Demographic Factors with Pulmonary TB Susceptibility.

He shed light on the genetic factors contributing to TB susceptibility in our low socioeconomic population, particularly among males. He also illustrated how a scientifically poor diet and weak immunity increase the risk of TB expression.

Assistant teacher at the KU department of physiology Areeba Aslam presented her work on 'ACE2 Gene Polymorphism: Indicating Covid-19 Susceptibility and Resistance in Healthy Populations.' She delved into the study of the ACE2 gene's role in responding to the SARs-CoV-2 pathogen, showcasing how different gene variants influence susceptibility and emphasized how her study could aid in early Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment.

Later, Dr Najia engaged the students in an interactive session about their future career prospects.

She encouraged students that opportunities are in abundance but hidden in deep corners waiting to be picked by the right ones and our job as a researcher and students is to have that craze and interest in our field to uncover and explore what is beyond the horizons and capture those opportunities hidden beneath.

Meanwhile, the chairman physiology department Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan along with the KU Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Samina Bano announced the winners of thematic and research posters showcased by undergraduate and postgraduate students of different degree programs offered under the umbrella of the Physiology Department encompassing Human Physiology, Public Health, Poultry Sciences and MLT.

About 70 posters on various contemporary health issues were displayed. Tokens of appreciation to the best poster presenters in different categories were presented by the dean of science and the departmental head.

The winners were Fatima Ghaffar, Dr Qudsia Siddiqui, Bushra Pervaiz, Seema Naz, Inam ul Ahad, Waleed Ahmed, and Faiz Khan. Professor Dr Samina Bano applauded the efforts made by brilliant students. Dr Taseer Khan motivated the students to take part with more ideas.

