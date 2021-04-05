UrduPoint.com
KU Three Days Virtual Intl Conference To Be Held From April 06

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

KU three days virtual intl conference to be held from April 06

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-day online event entitled "International Virtual Conference on Ecophysiology and Sustainable Use of Cash Crop Halophytes - A Tribute to Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan" will be held at the Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, University of Karachi from April 06 to 08, 2021.

This event aims to disseminate recent advancements about high-saline tolerance mechanisms and potential uses of halophytes, which are naturally salt-tolerant plants of coastal and inland saline lands.

The experts from eight different countries and Pakistan will share their research with the participants. This online event also aims to create awareness among participants, research students, and faculty about the use of halophytes as innovative nature-based solutions to deal with global climate change, land degradation, water scarcity, and food security for the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

