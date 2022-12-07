KU to conduct entry test for BE Chemical Engineering on Dec 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi will conduct the entry test for the candidates who have applied to the BE Chemical Engineering for the academic session 2023 on December 11, the KU registrar announced on Wednesday.

He mentioned that earlier the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has decided that the NED University will take the entry test for the candidates applying to BE Chemical Engineering program but now as the PEC has withdrawn from its decision, the KU will conduct the entry test for the students along with the entry test of other departments on December 11, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of KU.