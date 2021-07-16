KU to conduct entry test on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :University of Karachi will conduct an entry test for MPhil, LLM, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicine) Program on Sunday (July 18).

Convener Graduate Admissions-2021 Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon on Friday mentioned that the two-hour long test will start at 10:00 am sharp.

All the candidates were directed to report at their departments, centres, and institutes at least 30 minutes before test time and bring their original computerized national identity card and admit cards.