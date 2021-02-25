KU to establish Research Coordination Cell to facilitate research journals

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday decided to establish a Research Coordination Cell to facilitate, support, and capacity building of the research journals.

The decision was taken during a meeting that was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and held here at the VC Conference Hall.

The Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, deans of all faculties, the editors, and technical members of the research journals attended the meeting which was called to review and suggest betterment in policies and guidelines to enhance the quality of new and existing research journals.

The members of the meeting discussed the idea of the establishment of the Research Coordination Cell with editors of the journals of the University of Karachi and believe that it would help in the capacity building of new and existing journals.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the Research Coordination Cell is aimed to provide support to the research journals of the University of Karachi by increasing local and international indexing.

They agreed that it would be useful to enhance the quality of new and existing journals and provide help to the editors and team of the research journals in compliance with the Higher Education Commission policies.

They also agreed that it would help them in increasing the visibility of the research journals.

The members of the meeting were informed that the Research Coordination Cell would train the journal staff about the open journal system and would provide assistance that would bring sustainability to the journals and working procedure.

They were briefed that the varsity's vice chancellor would be the patron of the cell and would preside quarterly meetings to review the performance of the cell and the research journals. The members of the meeting were told that the journal coordinator and advisor would facilitate the editors and team of the research journals.

The journal coordinator would bring the problem of their journals to the attention of the vice chancellor during the quarterly meeting of the cell while the research cell advisor would advise about requirements and initiating new journals, and would define the structure for new journals and assist in bringing improvement in the category of new and old journals.

The advisor would also be responsible for giving training to the staff of new and existing journals about the open journal system and its maintenance as well as suggest a solution to the problem of the research journal brought by the journal coordinator.

