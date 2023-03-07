KU to establish Turkish Cultural Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Consul General of Trkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu and the Program Coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency of the Republic of Trkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism Halil Ibrahim Basaran visited the University of Karachi and met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Tuesday.

The T�rkiye CG Cemal Sangu and the KU VC Prof Dr. Khalid Iraqi agreed after deliberation to establish a Turkish Cultural Centre on the campus.

The T�rkiye CG Cemal Sangu informed the KU VC Dr Iraqi that the Yunus Emre Institute, Ankara, T�rkiye would establish a centre for the promotion of the Turkish language, cultural legacy and interaction with KU students.

The T�rkiye CG Cemal Sangu briefed that 72 cultural institutes are working in 52 different countries including one in Lahore.

He offered to support the University of Karachi in the agriculture and technology sectors and hoped that T�rkiye universities and the KU would work on different science and arts fields.

On this occasion, Dr Iraqi said that he believes that faculty and students would be able to learn a lot about T�rkiye through the proposed centre and it would also play a vital role in further strengthening bilateral relations and understanding between the two countries.

He said that collaboration would encourage the faculty and students to initiate joint research projects and publications.

"Our faculty and students would be able to explore Turkish culture and its values, T�rkiye's literature and history, and other aspects of the modern and old Turkiye."They also talked about launching the Turkish language certificate and diploma courses for the students on the campus.