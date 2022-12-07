KU to hold awareness session on Dec 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Students Financial Aid Office in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) will hold an orientation session to create awareness among the non-PhD faculty members and students here on 8th December.

The faculty members and students in the field of engineering and technology, physical sciences, social sciences, biological and medical sciences, agriculture and veterinary sciences, and business and entrepreneurship about the PhD scholarship project "US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" will attend the session.

Muhammad Atif Anwar and Ehsan Iftikhar of the Project Management Unit of the HEC Scholarship Project "US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" will conduct the orientation session about the HEC's 1000 PhD scholarships while Superintendent SFAO Ahsan-Ul-Haque and in-charge SFAO Dr Sadaf Mustafa would brief about the project's detail.