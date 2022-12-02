KU to hold pre-entry test for Visual Studies department on Dec 4

Karachi University's Department of Visual Studies will conduct pre-entry test for admission into under-graduate program on December 4, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Karachi University's Department of Visual Studies will conduct pre-entry test for admission into under-graduate program on December 4, 2022.

In charge Directorate of Admissions Karachi University Dr.

Saima Akhtar informed here in a statement issued on Friday that admission test for 4-year Bachelors of Design and Bachelors of Fine Arts and 5-year Bachelors of Architecture programs will be conducted at department of Political Science Arts Faculty on December 4.

All the intending candidates were informed through SMS and E-mails while their admit cards were uploaded on the portal which could be downloaded, she informed adding that admit card contains details of test centre, reporting time and number of exam room.

She directed intending candidates to ensure their presence at the examination centre at 10:00 am along with their admit card and original CNIC.