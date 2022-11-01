UrduPoint.com

KU To Host Conference On "Mathematical Sciences" On Nov 02

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The University of Karachi, Department of Mathematics will organize a two-day international conference on "Mathematical Sciences" on November 2

Vice Chancellor of KU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will preside over the event, said a spokesman of KU.

The opening ceremony of the conference is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m in the auditorium of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, UoK.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Javed Iqbal will deliver the welcome speech and the Head of the Department of Mathematics, UoK Prof. Dr. Kalamat Tashakkur will deliver the vote of thanks.

The participants of the conference will be informed about the usefulness and importance of Mathematical Sciences.

