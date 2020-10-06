UrduPoint.com
KU To Offer Fee Concession To Position Holders: Dr Iraqi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:18 PM

KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Tuesday said the University of Karachi had decided to give fee waiver or discount on admission to the position holders of commerce, science and arts disciplines of its affiliated colleges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Tuesday said the University of Karachi had decided to give fee waiver or discount on admission to the position holders of commerce, science and arts disciplines of its affiliated colleges.

The first position holders would get free of charge education while the second and third would be given 25 percent and 50 percent fee concession respectively, he said while addressing a ceremony here to honour the position holders of BCom (Regular) Annual Examination 2019.

Dr Iraqi said the KU was also offering various scholarships and the Students Admission Fund had been established to help out students who could not apply to get admissions due to their financial problems. This special fund aimed to provide them an opportunity to carry on their higher studies.

The top position holder students received cash prizes, shields, and certificates while KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Finance Tariq Kalam, Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Foreign Students Advisor Dr Shumaila Shafkat Ali, in-charge Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, principals of all three colleges, parents and guardians of position holder students were also present on the occasion.

Iffat Ashraf Kamdar, the student of D.A. Degree College Women (Phase VIII) who clinched the overall first position, and Mubashra of Government College of Commerce and Economics, and Syeda Nabail Raza Rizvi of Government Premier College for Girls, who stood second and third respectively, appreciated the KU decision to arrange the ceremony to honour the position holders as it would boost their confidence and encourage to work hard for better results in the exams.

