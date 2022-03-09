UrduPoint.com

KU To Organize 2nd Intl Conference On Post-covid Impact On Mental Health

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The Department of Psychology University of Karachi is organizing a second international conference on 'post-covid impact on mental health of millennials, physical, social and educational challenges' on Thursday The conference will be held at KUBS Auditorium, said the statement released here on Wednesday

Dr James Kay the head of the psychology department, Kabarak University, Kenya, and President World Psychiatric Association who is also the honorary Professor University of Birmingham UK Dr Afzal Javed would deliver keynote speeches while President Sindh Mental Health Authority Senator Dr Kareem Khawaja would be the chief guest on this occasion.

>