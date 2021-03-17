KU to organize seminar on use of poultry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A seminar titled "Poultry and its Meat Consumption" organized by the Department of food Science and Technology University of Karachi and the World Poultry Science Association would be held on Thursday.

According to the statement released here on Wednesday by the university, it would be held at the United King Hall of the KU's Department of Food Science and Technology.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmmod Iraqi would preside over the seminar, which would be attended by representatives of Pakistan Poultry Association, Sindh Food Authority, poultry feed, and vaccine companies as well as representatives of various industries, nutritionists and doctors, and students.