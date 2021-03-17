UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU To Organize Seminar On Use Of Poultry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

KU to organize seminar on use of poultry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A seminar titled "Poultry and its Meat Consumption" organized by the Department of food Science and Technology University of Karachi and the World Poultry Science Association would be held on Thursday.

According to the statement released here on Wednesday by the university, it would be held at the United King Hall of the KU's Department of Food Science and Technology.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmmod Iraqi would preside over the seminar, which would be attended by representatives of Pakistan Poultry Association, Sindh Food Authority, poultry feed, and vaccine companies as well as representatives of various industries, nutritionists and doctors, and students.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Technology Karachi University

Recent Stories

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

6 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

36 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

42 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

51 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.