KU To Pay Tribute To Dr AQ Khan On Monday

A special meeting of the Governing Council of the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi will be held here at the Jinnah Auditorium KIBGE on Nov 6 to pay tribute to the renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

According to the details, all members, who have been a part of the KIBGE Governing Council, will address the gathering.

The members will include former vice chancellors of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, varsity's ex- vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser, KU VC Prof Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, General (R) Moinuddin Haider, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Dr Anwar Nasim, Professor Dr Zabta Shinwari, Sultan Chawla, Sardar Yasin Malik, Mian Arshad Farooq, the Director General KIBGE Professor Dr Abid Azhar and Dr Hasan Mujtaba Naqvi.

