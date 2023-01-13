KU, Turk delegation discusses establishing Turkish department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-member delegation from Turkiye educational institutions discussed the possibility of establishing a Turkish department at the University of Karachi.

The proposed department would offer the Turkish language and educate students about Turkish cultural values, literature Turkiye history, and other aspects of the modern and old Turkiye said a statement on Friday.

The head of the urdu Department at Istanbul University Professor Dr. Halil Toker, and Vice President of Yunus Emre Institute Assistant Professor Dr. Abdullah Kutalmis Yalcin visited the University of Karachi on Thursday.

They met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Office. The Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr. Nusrat Idrees was also present.

Dr. Abdullah Kutalmis Yalcin expressed that he is confident that this project would manage to get the attention of a large number of students and they will take it with great interest. He shared that they are also interested in launching Turkish language certificate and diploma courses for KU students.

Professor Dr. Halil Toker informed the KU VC Professor, Dr. Khalid Iraqi, that a large number of Pakistani students are now going to Turkiye for studies but as they do not have any background regarding the language and because they have not completed the language certificate which is mandatory for studies anywhere in Turkiye, they have to spend at least a year in studying Turkish language and after clearing the language exams, they start their studies.

He observed that if students complete their compulsory language course before landing in Turkiye then they would be able to join their classes without any delay.

The visitors shared that they would also like to initiate a faculty and students exchange program so that a good number of teachers and students could learn about the Turkish language and culture and hoped that Turkish teachers would also help them in learning the Turkish language at the campus.

The KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while appreciating the proposal said that he would like to start language certificate and diploma courses in the initial stage and later Turkish department would be established at the University of Karachi.

He believes that the proposed project would provide good opportunities for Pakistani students as they would be able to learn the Turkish language and get to know Turkish culture, as well as it, also help in bringing Pakistan and Turkey closer to each other as both nations have very close relations throughout their sovereign histories.