KU, UBL Organizes Two-day Recruitment Drive For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

KU, UBL organizes two-day recruitment drive for students

The United Bank Limited held a two-day recruitment drive at the SYM Professional Development Centre of the University of Karachi and offered job letters to more than 70 students on the spot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The United Bank Limited held a two-day recruitment drive at the SYM Professional Development Centre of the University of Karachi and offered job letters to more than 70 students on the spot.

The UBL Group Head Distribution Mir Aamir Nawaz, the Head Branches Banking Omni Muhammad Amjad Khan along with others conducted interviews of hundreds of students of different departments in which fresh graduates and final year students appeared for their various positions offered by the UBL.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that this is a good sign that one of the leading banks has taken youngsters on board which will boost their confidence and help them in shaping their careers.

He mentioned that such activities enhance the skills of students and they will learn a lot about the requirements of the corporate sector.

