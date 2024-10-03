KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi and an alumni association of the university, Unikarians International, arranged a ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in developing society.

The event was organized in connection with World Teachers’ Day and held at the Jinnah Auditorium of the Dr. A.Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering on Thursday.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that a teacher is the architect of any nation or society. Any society that does not respect teachers can never grow and it is not capable of facing challenges.

He said that a teacher is a role model for his students, as he/she teaches his/her thoughts in the minds of students which guides them throughout life. The role of teachers in the development of nations cannot be ignored.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that students give more respect to teachers who, besides teaching, help them learn about different aspects of life and the norms and values of society.

He added that teachers spend their lives for moral and spiritual reform and prosperity. Teaching is not just a job but a sacred profession and a responsibility and should be performed with accountability.

On this occasion, Unikarians International President Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi said that it is our responsibility to appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teachers, both parents and teachers are happy to see their child’s growth and progress more than their own. “We have seen a lot of changes in our daily lives but no one has been able to change the position of the teacher to date.”

He said that teachers make the personality of students and universities are recognized not only by the buildings but by its teachers.

Former KU pro-VC Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi said teachers play a pivotal role in building a student's personality and characteristics.

President of Karachi University Teachers Association Professor Dr Shah Ali ul Qadr said that we only try to teach the syllabus and do not try to interact with the students while the job of the teacher is to interact with the students and tell their students how teachers can help them in developing their personalities.

He shared that the teachers of the University of Karachi and their graduated students are spread all over the world and they respect their teachers wholeheartedly.