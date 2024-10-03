Open Menu

KU, Unikarians Organize Special Ceremony To Appreciate Teachers’ Role In Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in society

The University of Karachi and an alumni association of the university, Unikarians International, arranged a ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in developing society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi and an alumni association of the university, Unikarians International, arranged a ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in developing society.

The event was organized in connection with World Teachers’ Day and held at the Jinnah Auditorium of the Dr. A.Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering on Thursday.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that a teacher is the architect of any nation or society. Any society that does not respect teachers can never grow and it is not capable of facing challenges.

He said that a teacher is a role model for his students, as he/she teaches his/her thoughts in the minds of students which guides them throughout life. The role of teachers in the development of nations cannot be ignored.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that students give more respect to teachers who, besides teaching, help them learn about different aspects of life and the norms and values of society.

He added that teachers spend their lives for moral and spiritual reform and prosperity. Teaching is not just a job but a sacred profession and a responsibility and should be performed with accountability.

On this occasion, Unikarians International President Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi said that it is our responsibility to appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teachers, both parents and teachers are happy to see their child’s growth and progress more than their own. “We have seen a lot of changes in our daily lives but no one has been able to change the position of the teacher to date.”

He said that teachers make the personality of students and universities are recognized not only by the buildings but by its teachers.

Former KU pro-VC Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi said teachers play a pivotal role in building a student's personality and characteristics.

President of Karachi University Teachers Association Professor Dr Shah Ali ul Qadr said that we only try to teach the syllabus and do not try to interact with the students while the job of the teacher is to interact with the students and tell their students how teachers can help them in developing their personalities.

He shared that the teachers of the University of Karachi and their graduated students are spread all over the world and they respect their teachers wholeheartedly.

Related Topics

Karachi World Student Job Progress Turkish Lira Moral Karachi University Event All

Recent Stories

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

32 seconds ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

34 seconds ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

2 minutes ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

2 minutes ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

2 minutes ago
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

2 minutes ago
 Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top prior ..

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top priority; SSP Traffic

21 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more ..

22 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO sum ..

Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO summit

21 minutes ago
 Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

21 minutes ago
 Mexican president vows justice after army kills si ..

Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan