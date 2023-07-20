KU, US Elite Tutoring ink MoU to provide internships to students

The University of Karachi (KU) and the non-profit organization US Elite Tutoring from California, United States of America, signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) for academic and educational development through which KU students would be offered internship opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The University of Karachi (KU) and the non-profit organization US Elite Tutoring from California, United States of America, signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) for academic and educational development through which KU students would be offered internship opportunities.

Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer of US Elite Tutoring Tariq Malik inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat here Thursday.

As per the MoU, US Elite Tutoring company would provide physical and virtual tutoring to facilitate KU's students in the subjects like mathematics, science, calculus, and English, and courses like CSET, ACT, SAT, and IELTS and other tests required to get admissions in western varsities.

Regional head of US Elite Tutoring Mehwish Panhwar, the KU Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Bilquees Gul, the Manager Research ORIC Dr Asma Tabassum and others were also present on the occasion.