KU VC calls for strong collaboration between industries, universities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday called for a strong collaboration between industries and universities said that it is essential to develop a sustainable curriculum keeping in mind the market's needs , so that students can develop their products and become part of the market.

He was addressing the faculty, students, and sponsors of the eighth annual pharma career fair 2024 held at the new building of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“The collaboration between academia and industries provides job opportunities for students, and gives chances to the industries to get qualified graduates, and also help the local and international market to boost their products.”

Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that the purpose of organizing career fairs is to promote linkages with industries and the market.

He believes that by conducting such events, we assess market needs by aligning our curriculum with market needs and demands.

In the career fair, more than 42 stalls of different health and public services, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical industries were set up and hundreds of students were given jobs and internships on the spot.

Meanwhile, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib said that the faculty regularly organizes career fairs, promoting cooperation between universities and industries and providing employment opportunities to our graduates on the campus.

He mentioned that students during their studies also avail the opportunities of working as interns in hospitals and pharmacies which help them a lot.

Later, KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, faculty members and others visited stalls of health services and pharmacies.