KU VC Discusses Matters Of Mutual Interests With Deputy VC Coventry University

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research) Coventry University England Professor Dr. Richard Dashwood on Friday visited the University of Karachi along with his team and met KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood at the VC Secretariat to discuss matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi and Deputy VC CU Professor Dr. Richard Dashwood talked about capacity building and establishing a link for research scholars enrolled in different departments of the University of Karachi.

Professor Richard Dashwood and his team expressed that a lot of youngsters are enrolled in various universities in Pakistan and would like to share their knowledge and experiences with them.

Both KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi and the Deputy VC CU Professor Richard Dashwood stressed developing student-to-student connections through the creation of a conducive environment.

Professor Richard Dashwood expressed his interest to explore the potential of joint research activities besides supporting students in funding and assisting them in studying abroad.

He mentioned that Coventry University would like to encourage students, who are enrolled in various MPhil and PhD programs on the campus, by providing opportunities for high-quality learning and research so that they could utilize their energy for the betterment of society.

