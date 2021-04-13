KU VC distributes SHEC research grant cheques to nine faculty members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday distributed grant cheques for the research project under the Sindh Research Support Programme (SHEC) of Sindh Higher Education Commission among nine faculty members of the varsity.

The cheques distribution ceremony was held at the VC Secretariat, during which the first installment of the research grant was handed over to the principal investigators of various research projects.

Professor Dr Khalid Mohammad Khan, Professor Dr Raheela Rehmat Zohra, Dr Farooq Ahmad Khan, Dr Mustafa Haider, Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Professor Dr Nasir Suleman, Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan, Dr Mahnaz Ahmed, and Dr Munanza Raza Mirza received their cheques.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that research is the scientific identity of any institution. He observed that extensive investment in the field of education is essential for the development of the country and the nation.

He shared that it is essential to have resources for the promotion of research and he is happy to see that the University of Karachi has received the highest grant from Sindh HEC as compared to other universities.

He advised that various research projects are being offered by research grant organizations at the national and international level and the faculty members of universities and especially the University of Karachi should take part in it.

On this occasion, teachers of different departments of the University of Karachi shared that we have a lot of researchers in the country and a good number of them are receiving foreign research grants but at the national level they face unnecessary difficulties in obtaining grants mainly due to unnecessary paperwork and delay tactics.

They advised that an integrated system should be set up for the provision of research grants so that the grant can be easily obtained and the researchers do not face unnecessary difficulties.